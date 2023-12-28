Travel Like a Celebrity: Insider Secrets Revealed

Summary: Everyone wonders why they never see celebrities in the airport when flying commercial. It turns out, there is a secret terminal a mile away from the airport that celebrities pay for membership. They go through private security and are then driven to the plane in a car. These private terminals provide luxury spaces, personalized service, and even priority boarding. While the Private Suite terminal at LAX is one such example, other airports like Heathrow, Dubai, and Amsterdam have their own VIP terminals. It’s a whole different world for the rich and famous.

Flying first class on commercial planes has always been a known luxury for celebrities, but have you ever wondered why you never spot them in the airport? In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, model Chrissy Teigen revealed the secret behind how most celebrities travel on planes.

Contrary to popular belief, celebrities do not go through the same airport shuffle as the rest of us. The biggest stars have access to exclusive terminals located a mile away from the public terminal. These terminals require a membership fee and offer a private, hassle-free experience.

The most well-known example is the Private Suite terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This terminal boasts a luxurious environment, complete with private TSA and Customs clearance, spacious suites equipped with amenities like bathrooms and minibars, and even a view of the runway. Members of this terminal are driven to their planes in a private car and are granted priority boarding.

The perks do come at a cost. Full membership at the Private Suite terminal costs $4,850 per year, with additional fees for private pick-up and drop-off. However, a more affordable membership option is available for those who do not require priority reservations or complimentary valet parking. Other airports, such as Heathrow in London, the Jetex FBO Terminal in Dubai, and Schiphol VIP in Amsterdam, also offer similar private or VIP terminals.

While celebrities travel like royalty, most of us will settle for a pint at the local pub before our flights. But hey, a little imagination never hurt anyone.