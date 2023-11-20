Why Including Promotions on Your Resume and LinkedIn Profile Is Key to Career Success

When it comes to crafting an effective resume and LinkedIn profile, highlighting your professional achievements is crucial. However, one aspect that many people tend to overlook is including their promotion history. According to Nolan Church, a seasoned recruiter and CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, promotions are a critical element that can significantly impact your career trajectory.

Church believes that including your promotion history provides vital information to employers and showcases your growth within an organization. It is not uncommon for individuals to spend several years at a company without mentioning their ascent on the job. Omitting this crucial detail raises red flags for recruiters, indicating potential stagnancy in your career. Church points out that people who have spent “five-to-10 years with one title” may give the impression that they have not received promotions during this time.

Promotions serve as a strong predictor of future success, according to Church. They demonstrate that a company recognizes your abilities, values your contributions, and invests in your professional development. By including your promotion history, you convey to potential employers that you have consistently solved problems and earned recognition, making you an attractive candidate.

To effectively showcase your promotions on your resume and LinkedIn profile, Church recommends making it the first thing employers see. For each relevant role, include a bullet point underneath the title that highlights the number of times you were promoted or the specific title change. For instance, you can write “promoted three times in the last five years” or “promoted from senior manager to director.” This approach immediately captures employers’ attention and emphasizes your upward career progression.

Incorporating your promotion history not only reflects your professional growth but also signals to recruiters and hiring managers that you are a valuable asset worth pursuing. So, don’t forget to celebrate your accomplishments and make them a prominent part of your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are promotions important to include on your resume and LinkedIn profile?

Promotions demonstrate your growth within an organization and serve as a strong indicator of future success. They show that a company values your contributions and is willing to invest in your professional development.

How should I include my promotions on my resume and LinkedIn profile?

Make your promotions the first thing employers see including a bullet point underneath the title of each relevant role. Highlight the number of times you were promoted or the specific title change.

What do promotions convey to potential employers?

Promotions indicate that you have consistently solved problems for your company and have earned recognition for your work. They make you a desirable candidate showcasing your upward career progression and your ability to stand out among your peers.