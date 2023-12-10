Julia Roberts Excited to Collaborate with Former President Barack Obama on New Film

Julia Roberts, renowned actress and producer, is thrilled to have former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on board as co-producers for her latest film project, “Leave the World Behind.” The star-studded ensemble cast includes Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke.

Roberts, who is not only acting but also producing the film, expressed her excitement about the Obamas’ involvement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She was initially surprised when she learned that the dynamic couple had signed on as producers and compared it to a significant moment in her life, saying, “It’s right up there with Cheap Trick as my first concert. This is my street cred right there.”

The Obamas have been avid readers, and the novel Rumaan Alam, on which the film is based, was on their reading list. According to Roberts, they took a genuine interest in how the film developed and believed that their name and influence would lend the necessary credibility to the project.

In addition to the star power behind the scenes, Roberts also shared her screen time with the talented young actor Myha’la Herrold. Herrold expressed admiration for Roberts’ impressive filmography and praised her kindness and nurturing nature on set. The young actor recalled a moment when she was experiencing a persistent headache, and Roberts provided a comforting gesture massaging a trigger point on her hand.

Herrold found Roberts’ maternal act and humility to be remarkable. Despite being a massive superstar, Roberts made an effort to treat everyone equally and create a comfortable environment on set.

“Leave the World Behind” is an apocalyptic psychological thriller, directed Sam Ismail, that follows two families as they navigate an ominous technological crisis during a family vacation. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Julia Roberts’ collaboration with the Obamas adds a significant boost of star power and credibility to this gripping thriller, making it a must-watch for fans of the actress and fans of thrilling narratives alike.