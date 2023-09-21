Men’s obsession with the Roman Empire has long been a source of curiosity. While most women rarely give it a second thought, men seem to be captivated the aqueducts, gladiators, forums, and the intricate network of roads that defined the ancient civilization.

Saskia Cort, a Swedish influencer, brought this fascination to light when she asked her Instagram followers about how often the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire. To her surprise, there was a common pattern among their responses.

It appears that men think about the Roman Empire with surprising frequency. For some, it’s a recurring thought a few times a month, while others ponder it a few times a week. Astonishingly, there are those who think about it every single day, including renowned personalities like Elon Musk.

So, what drives this fixation with agone era? According to Cynthia Boaz, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, the reason behind it is not merely a matter of personal interest. Boaz argues that men’s infatuation with the Roman Empire can be attributed to what she terms “white cisgender masculinity.”

Boaz explains that the Roman Empire represents an epitome of patriarchal and hierarchical societies. Its militarism, imperialism, and infrastructure symbolize qualities associated with strength and authority, which are often upheld as traditional masculine ideals.

While it may seem harmless on the surface, Boaz suggests that this fixation can perpetuate certain harmful behaviors and beliefs. By idolizing an empire built on oppressive structures, there is a risk of reinforcing harmful notions of power dynamics and gender roles in the present day.

Understanding this fascination sheds light on the influence that historical narratives can have on shaping contemporary ideals and attitudes. By recognizing the underlying factors that drive an obsession with the Roman Empire, we can better understand the significance it holds for certain individuals and its potential implications.

Definitions:

– Aqueducts: Structure used in ancient Rome to transport water over long distances.

– Gladiators: Skilled fighters who engaged in combat in ancient Rome.

– Forums: Public spaces in ancient Rome used for meetings and discussions.

– White cisgender masculinity: Refers to the dominance of white cisgender men in society, often associated with traditional notions of masculinity.

