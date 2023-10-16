Bayern Munich Defender Noussair Mazraoui Voices Support for Palestine

Noussair Mazraoui, the defender for Bayern Munich, has shown his support for Palestine on social media, leading to a swift response from his club. Mazraoui posted a message in support of Palestine after the militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel launched a counter-offensive and advised civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate.

Mazraoui shared a pro-Palestine video on Instagram, featuring a voiceover expressing solidarity: “God, help our oppressed brothers in Palestine to achieve victory. May God give mercy to the dead, may God heal their wounded.” This post caught the attention of his club, Bayern Munich, who promptly reached out to the player. According to a club statement, discussions will take place with Mazraoui when he returns from international duty with the Morocco national team.

Bayern Munich stated that whilst they understand the player’s right to express personal opinions, the club’s values remain unchanged. They expressed concern for their friends in Israel and advocated for peaceful coexistence in the Middle East. Mazraoui himself has also commented on his social media post, saying that he supports peace and justice in the world, and he condemns all forms of terrorism, hatred, and violence.

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco national team as they prepare for a match against Liberia in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers. The player’s actions have sparked a conversation about individual expression, political standpoints, and the role of athletes in society.

– Palestine: a geographical region in the Middle East, historically and culturally linked to the Palestinian people.

– Hamas: a militant group based in Palestine that seeks to establish an Islamic state and is known for its conflict with Israel.

