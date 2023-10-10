Woman’s Complex Hotel Safety Tips Gain Viral Attention

A woman’s complex seven-step system for hotel safety has gained viral attention on TikTok, sparking a debate about the appropriate level of precaution while staying in hotels. In a video that has been viewed 16.1 million times, the woman shares her safety tips, which involve using a “do not disturb” sign, locking the door and deadlock, blocking the peephole with a tissue, closing the gap with a facecloth, using an ironing board to block the door, placing a rolled-up bath towel around the door handle, and using hanger clips to secure towels together.

While some viewers praised the woman’s attention to detail, others criticized the routine as excessive and paranoid. The debate centered around whether such precautions were necessary or if they reflected a particularly unsafe hotel stay. Some argued that the routine could potentially hinder emergency response in case of need, while others shared their own security tactics.

Hotel safety is an important consideration for travelers. It’s crucial to strike a balance between taking reasonable precautions and avoiding excessive measures that may have unintended consequences. While it’s always a good idea to lock the door and ensure basic security measures are in place, it’s also important to consider the potential consequences of excessive barricades in emergency situations. Ultimately, personal comfort levels and the specific context of the hotel stay may guide individual safety protocols.

