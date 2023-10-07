Hamas Launches Largest Attack on Israel in Years, Infiltrating Border and Firing Rockets

Hamas, the Islamist movement in Gaza, has launched its largest attack on Israel in years, which involved gunmen crossing the border and a heavy barrage of rockets. This alarming development follows a series of rocket attacks from Gaza towards Israeli territory. Social media platforms have been inundated with videos and images showing what appears to be Hamas militants infiltrating into Israel.

Amateur footage circulating on social media shows individuals dressed in camouflage attire and armed with firearms crossing the border fence into Israeli territory. In a pre-recorded speech, Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif proclaimed the start of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” stating that the first strike surpassed 5,000 missiles and shells in the first 20 minutes.

Further videos shared on social media showed Hamas militants dragging the bodies of Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration. These imagery and reports have raised concerns about the potential for armed confrontations and violence.

As a result of this attack, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted numerous rockets, causing sirens to blare across Israeli cities on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Tragically, a woman in her 60s was killed a direct rocket hit in the southern Gderot area.

In response to the attack, Israel has declared a “state of readiness for war” and held Hamas responsible. The Israeli army stated that “Hamas… will bear the results and responsibility for the events.”

