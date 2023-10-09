WhatsApp for Android Beta Prepares to Open Up to Other Apps

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it has been confirmed that the messaging application is preparing to integrate with other apps, allowing users to send and receive messages from those who do not have WhatsApp. This move is in response to new regulations in Europe and will enable cross-messaging functionality.

The new update, 2.23.19.8, introduces a screen called “Third-party chats,” although it is currently empty. This is seen as Meta’s initial step towards incorporating cross-app communication into WhatsApp, a feature that many users have been eagerly anticipating.

This change is necessary for WhatsApp due to its designation as a watchdog company the European Commission. This means that WhatsApp must adhere to specific regulations set out in the Digital Markets Act, with the cross-messaging function required to be available March 2024 at the latest.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, will also make other changes to comply with the European Commission’s requirements, including allowing users to remove pre-installed applications and providing alternative app stores for downloads. Meta will also be developing its own mobile app store.

While the inclusion of cross-messaging may seem like a minor change, it has the potential to greatly simplify communication for users. Having the ability to seamlessly send and receive messages across different apps eliminates the need to juggle multiple platforms for communication purposes. Users can choose the app they prefer and maintain open communication channels without complications.

The new cross-messaging function on WhatsApp will have limited functionality, focusing primarily on sending and receiving messages rather than utilizing all of WhatsApp’s features. It will serve as an emergency messaging system for users who do not have WhatsApp, without compromising the user experience for those who do.

Overall, the integration of cross-messaging on WhatsApp signifies a major shift in the messaging landscape and is a response to changing regulations in Europe. It aims to provide users with increased convenience and simplify their daily communication processes.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Cross-messaging: The ability to send and receive messages between different messaging apps.

– Watchdog company: A company that is closely monitored regulatory authorities to ensure fair competition and compliance with regulations.

– Digital Markets Act (DMA): A set of regulations established the European Commission to promote fair competition in the digital market.