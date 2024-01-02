Irish Celebrities Welcome 2024 with Personal Touches

Summary: Sunday night was a festive affair for Irish celebrities as they bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the new year with their loved ones. From glamorous getaways to intimate family gatherings, these stars celebrated in their own unique ways.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews chose to spend New Year’s Eve in style at the beautiful Glen Affric Estate in Scotland. The estate, which holds sentimental value for the couple as it’s where they tied the knot in 2018, provided the perfect backdrop for their celebration. Alongside their three children, Vogue and Spencer enjoyed a mesmerizing firework display to mark the start of 2024.

Meanwhile, Nicky Byrne had a double reason to celebrate as he not only welcomed the new year but also honored his mother’s 70th birthday. The Westlife singer treated his mom to a family meal at The Yacht in Clontarf, capturing the heartfelt moment on social media. In an Instagram post, Nicky expressed his love for his mother, wishing her a happy birthday and a happy new year.

The Ryan Family chose to revel in the elegance of Dromoland Castle in County Clare, creating lasting memories as they embraced the new year. Lottie and Bonnie, members of the Ryan clan, shared snippets of their night on social media, capturing the glimmer and excitement that surrounded their festivities.

Karen Koster celebrated not only the arrival of 2024 but also her son Finn’s 9th birthday on December 31st. With her family and close friends her side, Karen hosted a warm gathering in her home. The cherished moment was shared on social media, showcasing the love and joy that filled the Koster household.

Rosanna Davidson, former Miss World and new contestant on Dancing With The Stars Ireland, welcomed the new year inviting her family for a special dinner. Sharing moments through Instagram, Rosanna expressed her gratitude for having her loved ones around her, even if it meant being woken up early her energetic toddlers.

As the clock struck midnight, these Irish celebrities found different ways to mark the start of 2024, honoring traditions and creating precious memories with family and friends.