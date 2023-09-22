The “Worst” Intersection in California: The Infamous Fairfax Asterisk

The intersection of Fairfax Avenue, Olympic Boulevard, and San Vicente Boulevard in Los Angeles has gained a notorious reputation among drivers. It has been deemed the “worst” intersection in California according to Reddit users. Unlike a typical six-way intersection with coordinated traffic signals, this particular intersection poses a unique challenge to drivers.

At the Fairfax Asterisk, San Vicente Boulevard crosses Fairfax Avenue first and then crosses Olympic Boulevard. This means that drivers must wait through two separate light cycles just to cross one intersection. Many drivers in Los Angeles have expressed their anxiety and frustration when approaching this intersection. Some even choose to take alternate routes to avoid it altogether.

The Fairfax Asterisk has garnered enough attention to inspire community members to form the “Fix the Fairfax Asterisk” group, advocating for changes to improve the intersection. However, their efforts have not yielded significant results thus far.

While some Reddit users argue that there are other major intersections in Beverly Hills and Hollywood that could claim the title of the “worst” in California, many still agree that the Fairfax Asterisk is a true contender for the title.

Even actress Mindy Kaling posed a similar question to her followers, and the consensus was that the Fairfax Asterisk deserved its infamous reputation.

In conclusion, the Fairfax Asterisk remains a source of stress and frustration for drivers in Los Angeles. With its unique design and multiple light cycles, the intersection has earned its title as the “worst” in California according to Reddit users and the local community.

