TikTok User Shares Disturbing Experience with DoorDash Delivery Driver

A TikTok user going the handle @dryalien22 recently shared a harrowing experience with a DoorDash delivery driver that has left her shaken and questioning the safety measures of the popular food delivery platform.

In a viral video with over 292,000 views, Mattie recounts an incident that occurred when she was just 16 years old. She ordered food through DoorDash and requested in the instructions for the driver to leave the food at her door. However, the delivery driver completely ignored her request and persistently knocked on her door for a lengthy 30 seconds.

Feeling uncomfortable and concerned, Mattie decided to open the door. To her surprise, the delivery driver immediately recognized her from TikTok, though she had never disclosed her identity on her DoorDash profile. This unexpected revelation alarmed her, as a complete stranger who knew her address was now standing at her doorstep.

What happened next made the situation even more distressing. The Dasher asked Mattie to follow him on Instagram and proceeded to invite her to “hang out sometime.” He mentioned that he lived in the area and claimed to have no friends. Understandably frightened the encounter, Mattie admits that she should have reported the incident to DoorDash but settled for blocking the driver and hoping that he wouldn’t pursue her further.

This unsettling revelation has sparked a conversation among TikTok users and in the comments section of the video. Many individuals shared their own uncomfortable experiences with food delivery drivers who crossed personal boundaries.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash for comment on the incident, but no response has been received yet.

This incident serves as a reminder for users of food delivery platforms to prioritize their safety. Customers should always report any inappropriate behavior or unwanted advances from delivery drivers to the respective company.