Unsettled Weather Ahead: Rain and Possible Snow Expected This Weekend

Summary: Prepare for an unsettled weekend as a fast-moving system is set to bring heavy rains on Sunday, with a chance of snow on Monday morning. Between 1-3 inches of rain could fall across our region, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Sunday night and during the overnight period. Gusty winds may cause isolated power outages, but the threat has decreased. Even the mountains will experience rain, resulting in melting snowpack and a risk of minor flooding. Commuters should be prepared for potential slick morning travel on Monday.

As we head into the weekend, weather conditions are expected to change significantly. Starting off dry and mild on Saturday, a fast-moving system will impact our region on Sunday. Heavy rains are forecasted to begin on Sunday morning, persisting throughout the day and intensifying into the night. Rainfall totals ranging between 1-3 inches are expected, which could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Interestingly, the timing of the system has changed, now arriving earlier on Sunday and departing during the day on Monday. This means that the morning commute on Monday may be affected a shift from rain to snow. Temperatures are expected to drop, with a possibility of the rain transitioning to snow on Monday morning. This could cause slick conditions for commuters heading out for work, so cautious driving is advised.

While gusty winds were a concern earlier, the threat of isolated power outages has diminished in the past day. However, it is still important to stay informed and sign up for weather alerts to receive timely updates on any developing weather conditions or changes in the forecast.

The mountains will also experience rainfall on Sunday night, accompanied temperatures in the 40s. This combination will lead to melting of the existing snowpack, potentially causing a rise in river and stream levels. Minor flooding may be possible from the runoff and additional rain accumulation, so residents near these water bodies should remain vigilant.

NBC5 will closely monitor this system and provide frequent updates as they become available. Stay tuned to our interactive radar and follow the NBC5 First Warning Weather team on social media for the latest conditions and updates regarding this weather event.