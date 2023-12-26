Jay Park’s Comment Sparks Mixed Reactions Among BLACKPINK Fans

In a surprising turn of events, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s announcement of founding her own company, ODD ATELIER, has not only garnered excitement but also sparked controversy. Just a few hours after Jennie shared the news on her official Instagram account, fans noticed a comment left American rapper-singer Jay Park on one of her previous posts. His comment, “Sign me,” ignited a range of reactions among the BLINK fandom.

While some fans were apprehensive about Jay Park’s comment, others dismissed it as a joke, considering his previous entrepreneurial endeavors. Jay Park is known for founding successful companies such as AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, which have been associated with popular idols in the K-pop industry. However, he stepped down as CEO of both companies in 2021.

Despite his past business ventures, Jay Park has been involved in multiple controversies over the years, which has led to a critical perception from some fans. This background likely played a role in the mixed reactions to his comment on Jennie’s post.

This incident highlights the fan anticipation surrounding Jennie’s new venture and the ongoing scrutiny of public figures in the K-pop industry. BLACKPINK’s fandom has always been fiercely loyal, but they are also quick to analyze and question the intentions of anyone associated with their favorite idols.

Jennie’s establishment of ODD ATELIER marks a new chapter in her career, as she embarks on a “solo journey” alongside BLACKPINK’s projects. The label aims to create unique and attention-grabbing content, deviating from the usual and expected.

As the news of Jennie’s company had already surfaced before her official announcement, fans were already buzzing with excitement. In addition to her new business venture, Jennie also surprised fans with a Christmas present in the form of a rendition of two songs.

While Jay Park’s comment may have caused some controversy, it has also sparked conversations and displayed the passion of BLACKPINK’s fandom. As Jennie takes her solo endeavors to new heights, fans will surely be eagerly awaiting what ODD ATELIER has in store.