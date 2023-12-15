El Paso Musicians Who Have Made a Major Impact

El Paso, Texas, has been home to some incredible musical talent that has made a significant impact both locally and internationally. While bands like At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta may be some of the most well-known, there are several other artists from El Paso who have also made their mark in the music industry.

From historic footage to fan pages dedicated to showcasing their talent, the influence of Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta cannot be denied. One such Instagram page, known as the Stabbing Museum, has gained a massive following for its dedication to sharing footage and memes of these two legendary musicians.

The curator of the Stabbing Museum, Ezra, started the page out of a deep passion for the music of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta. “I watched so many Volta live shows on YouTube and wanted to give credit to everyone who works hard at filming during shows and for people to be able to see the old concerts in a more modern way through Instagram,” says Ezra. The page has exceeded their expectations, attracting a large community of devoted fans.

The success of the Stabbing Museum and the love shown for Cedric and Omar online is a testament to the lasting impact of El Paso’s music scene. It is inspiring to see these local legends receiving recognition and admiration from fans all over the world.

As we celebrate the talent that has emerged from El Paso, it is important to remember that there are many other artists from the city who have also achieved success. Some have been signed to major record labels, while others continue to build their careers independently. El Paso’s music scene is diverse and vibrant, and it is essential to support and uplift all of its talented individuals.

Let us continue to showcase the incredible talent that El Paso has to offer to the world. The music scene in this city is rich, and we can’t wait to see what other artists will emerge and make their mark on the industry.