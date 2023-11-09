Savoring Every Moment: Anjali Dhir’s Journey of Food and Exploration

Anjali Dhir, a project manager in the field of AI, has cultivated a passion for food and travel that she shares with the world through her online brand, Toast To Taste. Born in Lucknow, North India, Anjali’s love affair with food began with her Punjabi family’s tradition of culinary excellence. Her parents, both exceptional cooks, instilled in her a deep appreciation for the art of creating and enjoying delicious food.

While pursuing her academic and professional career, Anjali’s love for food remained constant. With a Ph.D. in American Literature and a master’s degree from Towson University, she found a way to merge her expertise with her passion. Anjali started posting online in 2019 with the aim of documenting various culinary experiences, from traditional to fusion, vegan to healthy recipes.

But Anjali’s online presence extends far beyond just recipes. She has transformed her platform into a versatile guide, offering restaurant reviews, travel insights, self-care tips, and more. Anjali wanted to create a space where her explorer’s spirit could connect with a wider audience, inviting them to join her on a journey of culinary and lifestyle discovery.

Growing her audience has been a combination of authenticity, engagement, and collaborations. Anjali believes in creating high-quality content that resonates with her audience, while actively engaging with them through comments and feedback. Collaborations with like-minded influencers and cross-promotions have also played a significant role in expanding her reach.

For Anjali, sharing food with her followers is about creating connections and fostering a sense of community. Food is the universal language that transcends all boundaries and cultures. Through her posts, she shares not only recipes but also the stories, traditions, and memories associated with food. The joy she derives from seeing her followers try her recipes and being inspired to explore different cuisines is incredibly rewarding.

As a busy professional and social media influencer, Anjali’s days are well-structured and balanced. She manages her full-time role as a project manager, leading and managing cutting-edge technology projects, while also dedicating time to engaging with her followers, planning content, and creating videos and photos for her online brand.

Anjali’s advice for aspiring social media influencers is to prioritize authenticity and passion in their content. Consistency, engagement, and collaboration are key. For those who share her love for food and travel, she encourages embracing new experiences with an open heart, documenting journeys, and practicing sustainable travel to support communities.

Ultimately, Anjali believes that both food and travel are about discovery and connection. They are opportunities to savor every moment, indulge in diverse flavors, immerse in local cultures, and appreciate the beauty and diversity of culinary art and the world around us.

