Selena Gomez Defends Taylor Swift from Kim Kardashian Snapchat Controversy

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been known to be the ultimate best friends, always there for each other in good times and bad. So, it comes as no surprise that Gomez stood up for Swift when Kim Kardashian posted a controversial Snapchat video in 2016.

The video released Kardashian seemed to show Swift giving approval to Kanye West for using certain lyrics in his song “Famous”, lyrics that referenced Swift. However, Swift claimed that she did not approve the exact words because she was never played the music. Despite this, her squad, including Gomez, came to her defense.

Gomez took to Twitter to express her frustration with Hollywood, asking why people can’t use their voices for something that truly matters. Although Gomez did not mention anyone name, fans believed she was referring to Swift, West, and Kardashian. Her tweets emphasized the need to focus on more important issues rather than spreading hatred.

The Snapchat controversy between Swift and Kardashian began when Kardashian released a series of videos that showed a conversation between Swift and West. In the videos, a distorted Swift appears to give her consent to the controversial lyrics. However, Swift’s representative stated that West did not call for approval but instead asked her to promote his single on her Twitter account.

It is important to note that the recordings released Kardashian were shot before the argument between Swift and West in 2016. The argument stemmed from West’s song “Famous”, which contained lyrics implying he had a sexual encounter with Swift and that he made her famous interrupting her speech at the 2009 VMAs.

In the midst of this controversy, Gomez expressed her disappointment with the entertainment industry, acknowledging its influential power while urging for more meaningful conversations and actions.

Overall, Gomez’s defense of Swift in the face of the Kardashian Snapchat controversy showcases their unbreakable bond and supportive friendship throughout the years.

