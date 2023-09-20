New Opportunities for Investors as Pinterest Improves User Engagement and Monetization

According to Citi, Pinterest presents a buying opportunity for investors as the company shows progress in improving user engagement and monetization. Citi analyst Ronald Josey upgraded the shares to buy/high risk after gaining confidence from the Analyst Day event. While Pinterest has underperformed this year with a modest 8% increase, compared to the S&P 500’s 15% growth, the analyst’s raised price target of $36 represents a potential 37% upside from the current stock price.

Josey expressed optimism about Pinterest’s ability to enhance user engagement, drive advertising innovation, and improve monetization trends as a result of its recent product investments. He noted the platform’s greater relevance and personalization of content, indicating an improved user experience. Although the analyst acknowledged that Pinterest’s comeback is still in its early stages, he highlighted the company’s mid- to high-teens revenue growth guidance over the next three to five years as achievable.

Citi’s positive outlook on Pinterest was echoed D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte, who also upgraded the company’s shares to buy. Forte raised his price target to $35, stating his confidence in management’s ability to increase engagement, improve monetization across different regions, and maintain financial discipline.

With these optimistic assessments from Citi and D.A. Davidson, Pinterest’s stock experienced a 4.2% increase in premarket trading. Both firms believe that Pinterest has the potential for strong growth in the future, making it an attractive investment option for shareholders.

