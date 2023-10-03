How to Transform an IKEA TARVA Dresser with DIY Techniques

In this tutorial, TikToker Drew Scott shares his process of transforming an IKEA TARVA dresser into a unique piece of furniture. The key materials required for this project include the TARVA dresser from IKEA, light gray paint, raffia cloth, Mod Podge, a paintbrush and roller, scissors, plastic sheets, heavy books, wood planks, a saw machine or hand saw, a ruler, pencil, and a staple gun.

The TARVA dresser is the foundation of this transformation, available at a discounted price of $189.99 on IKEA’s website. Light gray paint is used as the background color for the drawers and the primary shade for the rest of the dresser. This color choice creates a cohesive and modern look.

To add texture and contrast, raffia cloth is used on the drawers. Raffia cloth is an easy and affordable way to revitalize thrifted furniture. Mod Podge serves as the adhesive to attach the raffia cloth to the dresser, acting as both a glue and a finisher.

Other required materials include a paintbrush and roller for an even paint application, scissors to trim the raffia cloth, plastic sheets and heavy books to protect the workspace and provide pressure for drying, and wood planks for the trellis edging.

Scott demonstrates how he cut and sized the wood planks to create trellis edging for the drawers. A saw machine or a regular hand saw can be used for this step, depending on personal preference and accessibility.

To attach the wood trim to the drawers, a ruler and pencil are used to measure and mark the placement. Finally, a staple gun is essential for securing the trim in place.

By following these DIY techniques and utilizing the materials mentioned, you can transform an ordinary TARVA dresser into a customized and stylish centerpiece for your space.

