Husband’s Calendar Reminders to Check in on Wife Spark Discussion

In a heartwarming post on the “Am I the Asshole” subreddit, a husband admitted to using calendar reminders on his phone to keep track of important events in his wife’s life. He explained that while his wife is great about checking in on him, he sometimes forgets to reciprocate and ask about the things happening in her life.

The husband revealed, “A couple years ago I started setting reminders in my calendar so I wouldn’t forget. Often I don’t even need the reminder — just creating it helps the event stick in my active memory.” However, recently his wife discovered one of these reminders on his phone, which prompted him to question if his behavior was weird or off-putting.

While the husband acknowledged that he never told his wife about the reminders and recognized the strangeness of needing a system like that when no one else did, he believed that his effort to show consideration and concern for his wife outweighed any potential awkwardness.

Comments on the post were overwhelmingly supportive, with many agreeing that neither the husband nor the wife were in the wrong. They commended the husband for making an effort to engage with his wife more and show support.

Remembering important events and details in a partner’s life can be challenging, especially when juggling one’s own responsibilities. The husband’s use of calendar reminders was seen as a thoughtful and wholesome gesture many. Some commenters even shared their own methods for remembering to make their partners feel special, such as leaving sticky notes or setting reminders to offer compliments.

Overall, the discussion highlighted the importance of actively showing consideration for one’s partner and finding unique ways to remember the details that matter to them.

Source: “Husband Wants To Know If Calendar Invites About Wife Are Weird” (BuzzFeed Community)