Is Allison a Secret Fourth Witch in Disney’s Hocus Pocus? Fan Theory Sparks Debate

Disney’s Hocus Pocus has captivated audiences as a Halloween classic for the past three decades. However, a viral fan theory has now shed light on the possibility of Allison, one of the main characters, secretly being a witch herself.

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus follows the misadventures of the Sanderson sisters, played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, as they wreak havoc on the town of Salem. Alongside Max and Dani Dennison, Allison Watts joins forces with the siblings to foil the witches’ plan of eternal youth, which involves draining the life force of children.

According to a Reddit theory, Allison, who hails from a prestigious Salem family, may have been a hidden witch all along. The theorist highlighted Allison’s deep interest in witchcraft and her family’s connection to Salem’s history. Furthermore, in a crucial moment during the film, Allison protects herself from the witches creating a salt circle, impressing Winifred Sanderson herself.

While some fans dismissed the theory as mere hocus pocus, Vinessa Shaw, the actress who portrayed Allison, confirmed that the inclusion of supernatural elements in her character’s wardrobe was intentional. Shaw explained that her character’s necklace, featuring a pentagram-like design associated with witchcraft, hinted at Allison’s hidden powers.

Fans continue to passionately discuss this theory, with Shaw expressing her appreciation for their dedication and suggesting that they write the script for the next installment in the Hocus Pocus franchise.

In conclusion, the possibility of Allison being a secret fourth witch in Disney’s Hocus Pocus has generated spirited debates among fans. Whether true or not, the theory adds an intriguing layer to the beloved Halloween film.

