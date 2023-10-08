How to Hide Your Activity Status on Instagram

Instagram recently introduced a feature called Activity Status, which displays a green dot next to your name to indicate when you were last active on the app. While this feature can be helpful in certain situations, some users may prefer to maintain their privacy and hide their activity status. If you want to hide your activity status on Instagram, here’s how you can do it.

To begin, tap on your profile picture located in the bottom right corner of the app. Then, tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner to access the menu options. From there, select “Settings and privacy.”

In the “Settings and privacy” section, find the “Messages and story replies” option and tap on it. Within this menu, you’ll see the “Show activity status” option. Tap on it to proceed.

On the next page, you’ll find a toggle switch labeled “Show Activity Status.” Simply turn off this toggle to hide your activity status. If you also want to hide your activity status in specific chats, you can turn off the toggle next to “Show When You’re Active Together.”

It’s important to note that if you choose to hide your activity status, you won’t be able to see the activity status of other accounts on Instagram. Additionally, if you turn off your activity status, the “Show When You’re Active Together” option will be automatically disabled.

By hiding your activity status, you can alleviate the pressure of constantly being available and present on the app. However, it’s essential to consider the trade-off of not being able to see the activity status of other accounts.

If maintaining your privacy and reducing distractions is a priority for you, then hiding your activity status on Instagram is a useful feature to utilize.

