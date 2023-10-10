How to Achieve Heatless Curls Using the Pin-Curl Bangs Hack

If you’re someone who wants to achieve a good hair day without constantly using heat styling tools, then the pin-curl bangs hack may be the solution you’ve been looking for. This heatless curling technique, popularized hairstylist Matt Newman on TikTok, involves using the pin-curl method to style the front pieces of your hair, creating bouncy, perfectly coiled curls.

The process is simple and requires just a few steps. First, take the sections of hair closest to your face and wrap them around your pointer finger. Secure each curl in place with an alligator clip. Repeat this process on the other side of your head to obtain two mini twists framing your face. Give the curls a spritz of hairspray and then set them with a blast of cold air from a blow dryer.

This heatless pin-curl bangs hack is especially beneficial for those with chin-length, face-framing pieces of hair. These sections can often be difficult to style without the use of heat, as they may have a slight bend but then fall flat when air-dried. By using this technique, you can achieve volume, movement, and perfect curls without causing heat damage to your hair.

To try this hack yourself, part your dry hair down the center and separate the face-framing sections from the rest of your hair. Smooth out the hair and wrap it around your opposite pointer finger, going away from your face. Secure each curl with an alligator clip and give it a light spray of hairspray. Then, use the cool-shot button on your blow dryer to set the curls with cold air.

After leaving the curls untouched for about 20 minutes, remove the clips and marvel at the result. The curls should be bouncy and perfectly coiled, giving your hair volume and movement. Use your fingers to comb through the curls and add some volume to the roots.

This heatless pin-curl bangs hack is a quick and easy way to achieve a salon-worthy look without the use of heat styling tools. It’s a great option for those who want to protect their hair from damage while still looking put together. Give it a try and enjoy your beautiful, heatless curls!

Sources:

– POPSUGAR Photography | Jessica Harrington