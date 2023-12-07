Financial Crisis: Divorce and Debt in Cleveland

Divorce can have a devastating impact on one’s financial situation, as one man in Cleveland recently discovered. Corey, who called into The Ramsey Show, shared his story of how his personal finances were thrown into disarray his ongoing divorce, and his soon-to-be ex-wife’s insistence that he take on even more debt. In response, financial expert Dave Ramsey was shocked Corey’s predicament, and offered some advice on how to navigate this difficult situation.

Corey and his wife already find themselves in a deep hole of debt, with a combined credit card debt of $65,000. This is significantly higher than the average American’s credit card balance, which is currently at a 10-year high of $6,088. Adding to their financial burden, Corey’s wife wants him to shoulder half of her $30,000 credit card debt. On top of this, they have a mortgage of $132,000 on a house recently appraised at $174,000.

To make matters worse, Corey is also burdened with high monthly car payments of $970, above the national average. Furthermore, if he were to stop making these payments, he would owe an additional $4,000 to the auto lender due to negative equity in his truck. With multiple outstanding debts, negative equity on his vehicle, and dwindling bank account balances, Corey’s financial situation is dire.

Thankfully, Corey has a 401(k) retirement account with a modest balance of $35,000. However, his partner is seeking half of that in the divorce settlement. Ramsey emphasizes that divorce turns a marriage into a business transaction, where debts and assets must be divided. In Corey’s case, since he resides in Ohio, which follows the equitable distribution law, there is room for negotiation.

Ramsey advises Corey to aim for a 50-50 split of assets and debts in the divorce agreement, which is more likely to be approved the judge. He also suggests selling the truck to eliminate the high monthly payment and negative equity. Additionally, Ramsey recommends selling the house to avoid potential future financial burdens and to preserve Corey’s 401(k) savings.

By following this game plan, Corey could potentially reduce his debt to $35,000 and have lower monthly payments, providing him with a stable financial situation to rebuild his life after divorce. While divorce is never easy, it is important to seek professional advice and make strategic decisions to minimize its financial impact.