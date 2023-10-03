The Rise of Lewis the Halloween Ghoul: A TikTok Sensation

If you thought Home Depot Skeleton and enormous crabs were popular Halloween decorations, think again. There’s a new talk of the town, and its name is Lewis. This eight-foot tall lawn decoration, sold exclusively at Target for $180, has taken TikTok storm in just a week.

The ‘8’ Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul,’ as it is officially called, features an orange jack-o’-lantern ghoul in a tattered hooded robe. It emits spooky sounds while its face lights up. Surprisingly, nowhere in the product description is the name ‘Lewis’ mentioned. However, fans have affectionately named it Lewis, and it has become a TikTok sensation in no time.

Gen Z has been quick to produce fan edits and art of Lewis, turning it into a social media celebrity. Its catchphrases, such as “I’m so happy you could carve out the time to come out tonight,” followed sinister laughter, have become widely recognized. Some even suggest dressing up as Lewis for Halloween.

However, recent reports suggest that Lewis has been “silenced” in some stores, with the removal of the “Try me” button. This move has disappointed many fans who wanted to experience the interactive features of the decoration. Additionally, the high demand for Lewis has caused it to go out of stock on the Target website, with resellers on eBay offering it for over $200.

Despite having limited phrases and similar TikTok videos, Lewis has captured the hearts of many, even those who aren’t particularly fond of Halloween. Its popularity showcases the ability of social media to turn everyday objects into viral sensations.

