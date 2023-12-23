Spanish Thriller Nowhere Surpasses El Hoyo as Most-Watched Film on Netflix

The Spanish film industry continues to thrive as Netflix taps into the country’s exceptional talent. Directors like Jota Bayona have been given the opportunity to develop their films, showcasing the industry’s global potential. While El Hoyo initially took the spotlight winning the Sitges Festival upon its premiere, a new film called Nowhere has unexpectedly taken the lead as the most-watched Spanish film on the streaming platform.

Nowhere, directed Albert Pintó and featuring Anna Castillo, has surpassed 83.7 million views in the last week, surpassing El Hoyo’s record of 82.8 million achieved in 2020. Interestingly, both films fall under the science fiction/dystopian thriller genre, a genre not commonly associated with Spanish cinema. Nowhere is set in a near dystopian future, following the journey of Mía, a pregnant woman who must flee her totalitarian country in a shipping container. Separated from her husband and struggling to survive a violent storm, Mía must navigate through solitude and adversity to save her future daughter and reunite with her husband.

Similar to the critically acclaimed film Buried Rodrigo Cortés, Nowhere captivates audiences with its gripping storyline and intense atmosphere. The film solidifies Albert Pintó as a remarkable director, Anna Castillo as a talented actress, and Netflix as the go-to platform for Spanish thrillers.

The success of Nowhere highlights the enduring popularity of the science fiction genre and the growing global recognition of Spanish cinema. As Netflix continues to invest in Spanish talent, we can expect to see more groundbreaking films from this vibrant industry.