Hide Graying Roots with Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer

Maintaining colored hair can be quite an undertaking, especially if you’re trying to hide graying roots. While some women embrace their silver streaks, others might want a temporary solution until their next salon visit. One convenient option is Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer, a touch-up spray that has gained popularity on TikTok.

Rita Hazan, known as Beyonce’s colorist, has not only built her reputation in the industry but also launched her own line of hair care products. The Root Concealer spray has become a hit after going viral on TikTok, with a video showcasing its effectiveness gaining 6 million views.

In the video, Hazan demonstrates how the spray seamlessly covers gray roots, providing a perfect match to the rest of the hair. Available in five different shades (light brown, blonde, dark blonde, dark brown/black, and red), the root concealer spray takes only a few seconds to apply but offers long-lasting, water-proof, and transfer-proof coverage until your next shampoo.

One of the standout features of this product is its compatibility with relaxers and straightening treatments. Moreover, it is alcohol-free, ammonia-free, and peroxide-free, ensuring a gentle and non-damaging formula.

The Root Concealer has garnered over 1,400 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon customers and has also received praise from Walmart shoppers. Users have expressed satisfaction, with one reviewer stating, “This is a must-have if you have graying roots and dark hair. Can’t live without this between salon visits.” Another shopper highlighted its affordability, mentioning that it performs as well as, if not better than, more expensive alternatives.

You can purchase Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray in all shades for $12 each from Amazon and Walmart. Don’t let graying roots be a concern – experience a temporary fix that provides seamless coverage until your next professional salon appointment.

FAQ

1. How long does Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer last?

The root concealer spray offers long-lasting coverage, staying put until the next shampoo.

2. Is Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer compatible with other hair treatments?

Yes, this spray is formulated not to affect relaxers or other straightening treatments.

3. Does Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer contain any harmful ingredients?

No, it is alcohol-free, ammonia-free, and peroxide-free, ensuring a gentle formula.

4. Where can I purchase Rita Hazan’s Root Concealer?

You can find the product on Amazon and Walmart’s websites.