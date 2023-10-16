Best Trending Shows on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Max

Netflix’s most popular show at the moment is “The Fall of the House of Usher.” This gothic horror miniseries, loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s works, follows ruthless pharmaceutical executives whose heirs start mysteriously dying. As secrets unravel, the family’s empire of wealth and power begins to crumble. Created Mike Flanagan, known for other popular Netflix horror projects, the show premiered on October 12th and has received mostly positive reviews.

On Hulu, the most popular show currently is “Goosebumps.” This horror-comedy series, based on R.L. Stine’s book series, tells the story of five teens who must work together to recapture supernatural forces after accidentally releasing them. The show premiered on October 13th as part of the “Huluween” lineup and will release new episodes every Friday until the season finale on November 17th.

Apple TV+ has seen success with the new drama miniseries “Lessons in Chemistry.” Starring Brie Larson, the show is based on the popular novel Bonnie Garmus. It follows a chemist who gets a job hosting a cooking show in the 1960s, using the opportunity to teach housewives about science.

Paramount+ released the revival of the ’90s sitcom “Frasier” on October 12th, with mixed reviews. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the lovably pompous Dr. Frasier Crane in this new sequel that picks up nearly two decades after the original series ended. The show focuses on Frasier’s “third act” as he returns to Boston to reconnect with his son.

Max has been buzzing about the reality show “Naked Attraction,” but another popular series on the platform is “Gold Rush.” This Discovery series follows gold miners, particularly those in family-run mining companies, as they risk it all to make a fortune. All 14 seasons of the show are available to stream on Max.

These trending shows offer a variety of genres and storylines, catering to different audiences. Whether you’re into gothic horror, comedy, drama, or reality TV, there’s something for everyone on these streaming platforms.

Definitions:

– Miniseries: A TV series that tells a complete story within a limited number of episodes.

– Revival: The return of a TV show after a period of being off-air.

– Horror-comedy: A genre that combines elements of horror and comedy, often using humor to offset the scares.

– Sequel: A continuation of a story or series, following the events of the previous installments.

– Reality TV: A genre of television programming that documents unscripted real-life situations, often featuring ordinary people in extraordinary situations.

