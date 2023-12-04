Gingko’s Amber Crystal Light: A Mesmerizing Artistic Illumination

If you’re looking to add a touch of enchantment and visual magic to your space, Gingko’s Amber Crystal Light is the perfect choice. This stunning lamp, designed the talented Paul Sun from Gingko Design, is the epitome of artistic illumination. With its exquisite crystal orb resting on a natural walnut wood base, it captivates the eye and elevates any interior.

Unlike the previous sunset lamps that once dominated the trend scene, the Amber Crystal Light takes lighting to a whole new level. The intricate designs etched into the glass orb’s center create an awe-inspiring display when the light is switched on. The art scatters light in all directions, resulting in a mesmerizing glow that is sure to leave you spellbound.

What makes this lamp truly remarkable is the choice of five different artworks embedded within the crystal orb. Each motif evokes a different set of emotions and adds a unique touch to your space. From the symbol of hope, love, and happiness represented the dandelion, to the cosmic beauty of the galaxy, and the mesmerizing presence of the solar system and Saturn, each artwork carries its own essence and significance.

Measuring at a height of 12cm, the Amber Crystal Light is designed to seamlessly blend with any interior design. The natural walnut wood base complements the crystal orb, while the copper button on the front allows you to adjust the light intensity to suit your preference. The rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of stunning illumination, ensuring that your space is filled with an enchanting glow.

Gingko Design, known for their innovative lamp designs, has once again delivered a masterpiece. With a close association with nature and a commitment to beauty and longevity, the Amber Crystal Light is a testament to Gingko’s values. Each lamp is meticulously crafted in their Warwick-based studio, ensuring the highest quality standards and comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Illuminate your space with the Amber Crystal Light and experience the captivating beauty it brings. Be ready to be transported into a realm of artistic brilliance and let your decor shine with a touch of enchantment.

FAQ

1. What is the height of the Amber Crystal Light?

The Amber Crystal Light stands at a height of 12cm, making it a perfect fit for any room in your home.

2. How long does the rechargeable battery last?

The rechargeable battery can provide up to 16 hours of stunning illumination, allowing you to enjoy the enchanting glow for extended periods.

3. Can I adjust the light intensity?

Yes, the Amber Crystal Light features a copper button on the front of the base that allows you to switch between three different light intensity levels, giving you full control over the ambiance of your space.

4. Does the Amber Crystal Light come with a warranty?

Yes, each Amber Crystal Light comes with a 2-year warranty, ensuring that you can enjoy its mesmerizing glow for years to come.