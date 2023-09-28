The Golden Bachelor: Meet Theresa Nist, the Hopeful Romantic Looking for Love

Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old resident of Shrewsbury, New Jersey, joined the cast of The Golden Bachelor in hopes of finding love again after experiencing loss. Describing herself as optimistic and encouraging, Theresa is ready to embark on a new chapter of her life and hopes to meet a partner who will be her “best friend.”

Theresa had a great first night in the Bachelor Mansion, as she shared a still from the premiere and expressed her excitement about meeting Gerry Turner and the other women. She described it as a night she will never forget.

In terms of her professional life, Theresa is a self-taught stock market expert and works as a financial advisor for Tfs Securities, Inc. in Lincroft, New Jersey. She has previously held positions at Datek Online, Stifel Nicolaus, and MetLife Securities. After filming The Golden Bachelor, Theresa expressed her happiness about returning to work.

Family is important to Theresa, and she is very close with her children and grandchildren. She has a son, Tommy, and a daughter, Jen, who both have families of their own. Theresa is a grandmother of six. Unfortunately, her husband William “Bill” Nist passed away in November 2014.

On her Instagram, Theresa predominantly shares posts about her family and grandsons. She enjoys gardening, listening to ’70s rock, singing in her car, playing board games, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.

Potential spoilers suggest that Theresa filmed one of the hometown dates and made it to the final two women chosen Gerry. It has been reported that she met Gerry’s family in Costa Rica, which is also the location for potential overnight dates and the final rose ceremony. The ultimate outcome of the show is still unknown.

Sources:

– ABC

– Reality Steve