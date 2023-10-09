Trending Stories on TODAY.com

From a viral Halloween jack-o’-lantern to the internet’s latest favorite treat called cowboy candy, here are the top stories trending on TODAY.com as of October 9, 2023.

The first trending story is about a giant jack-o’-lantern from Target that has become a sensation on TikTok. The video showcasing the massive pumpkin went viral, capturing the attention of millions. The jack-o’-lantern measures an impressive size and has been a hit with Halloween enthusiasts.

Another trending story revolves around Barbra Streisand and how she convinced Robert Redford to star in the iconic film “The Way We Were.” Streisand shared the behind-the-scenes details of how she persuaded Redford to take on the role, which has now become one of their most beloved films.

Bruce Springsteen fans will be delighted to hear that the musician has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming US concerts. After previously postponing due to health concerns, Springsteen will be hitting the road again to perform for his dedicated fanbase.

Tragedy struck the culinary world as renowned chef Michael Chiarello passed away at the age of 61 following an allergic reaction. Chiarello was known for his expertise in Italian cuisine and his appearances on popular cooking shows.

In entertainment news, the question of whether “Traylor” is a couple continues to circulate, even reaching the White House. The duo has been spotted together frequently, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Fans and media outlets are eager for an official confirmation.

Country music artist Darius Rucker recently opened up about his new music, his mother’s unwavering support, and the boost he received from David Letterman early in his career. Rucker reflects on the milestones that have shaped his successful journey in the music industry.

For fans of TODAY show, a fall-themed game was played where one lucky fan had the opportunity to win a prize. The game added a fun and festive touch to the show, creating excitement for viewers at home.

In response to the ongoing rumors surrounding “Traylor,” comedian Chelsea Handler has voiced her support, encouraging Taylor and expressing her excitement for their potential relationship. Handler’s remarks have added fuel to the speculation surrounding the pair.

Handler also shared a memorable encounter with former President George W. Bush, revealing that they played pickleball together. The unlikely pairing left Handler with a unique perspective on Bush and his love for the sport.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the stars of the Broadway musical “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” spoke about the challenges and rewards of wearing multiple hats as they both act and perform the show’s music. The duo discussed the heartwarming elements that make the musical a must-see.

Donna Kelce, wife of NFL player Jason Kelce, recently had a conversation with Taylor Swift that she refuses to divulge any details about. Kelce hints at a meaningful and personal discussion, keeping fans curious about the nature of their conversation.

To continue the discussion on “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” Gad and Rannells emphasize the heartfelt moments within the production and highlight the emotional depth that resonates with audiences. They believe that the musical’s universal themes contribute to its widespread appeal.

Darius Rucker credits David Letterman for helping launch his career with his band Hootie & the Blowfish. Rucker expresses gratitude for Letterman’s early support, recognizing it as a significant factor in their success.

Andy Cohen, television host and personality, shares a nostalgic throwback video from his early broadcasting days, showcasing his journey in the industry. The video serves as a reminder of Cohen’s growth and achievements throughout his career.

Musician Kelly Clarkson provides a behind-the-scenes look at her first day as a host at 30 Rock, sharing her excitement and anticipation for this new chapter in her television career. Fans are thrilled to see Clarkson’s vibrant personality shine on the small screen.

In exciting film news, Chris Rock has been announced as the director of a biopic on Martin Luther King Jr. The project promises to shed new light on the civil rights icon and provide a fresh perspective on his influential life.

Fans of Kevin Costner can get a sneak peek at his upcoming two-part western film titled “Horizon.” The Western genre continues to captivate audiences, and the anticipation for Costner’s portrayal is growing.

Donna Kelce weighs in on the dating rumors surrounding “Traylor,” asserting that the relationship is still too new for her to pass judgment. Kelce’s comments contribute to the ongoing debate about the status of Taylor and her rumored partner.

Lastly, Hoda Kotb has snagged an exclusive interview with actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the conversation between the two accomplished women.

These are just some of the stories that are currently trending on TODAY.com, covering a wide range of topics from entertainment to music to celebrities and beyond.

Sources: TODAY.com.

