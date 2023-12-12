Behind the Scenes: The Real-Life Home Featured in Netflix’s Thriller

In the world of cinema, homes often play a significant role in setting the scene and creating the atmosphere. Such is the case with the recently released Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind.” While the story follows a New York couple whose vacation is interrupted uninvited guests, the real star of the film is the stunning Long Island residence where the majority of the action takes place.

Designed The Up Studio, this newly constructed home on the North Shore of Long Island provides the backdrop for the chilling events that unfold. With its dramatic two-story Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement Narrow Frame windows and custom steel stair in the foyer, the house immediately captures the attention of both the characters and the viewers.

The architectural design of the house seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements, as showcased the farmhouse-inspired front facade and the more contemporary rear design. The use of Marvin Signature Ultimate windows throughout the home allows for ample natural light and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

The interior of the home also received special attention during the filming process. While the overall architecture was preserved, slight modifications were made to fixtures, finishes, and furnishings to enhance the visual effect. The kitchen, a central gathering space for the fictional family, plays a critical role in setting the tone for tense encounters.

The real-life homeowners, Roula and Fotis, never expected their residence to become the primary location for a Hollywood film. However, after catching the attention of a Netflix location scout during a Dwell Home Tour, their home proved to be the perfect fit for “Leave the World Behind.” The filmmakers were drawn to the eerie similarity between the house and the one described in Rumaan Alam’s novel, upon which the film is based.

As the film demonstrates, capturing the essence of a home on screen is no easy task. However, with the expertise of director Sam Esmail and the incredible performances of a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, the real-life residence comes to life as a character in its own right.

In the end, the compelling design, breathtaking scenery, and subtle modifications made to the home ensure that it becomes a key player in the story of “Leave the World Behind.” As viewers watch the events unfold within its walls, they are reminded of the power a well-crafted and visually captivating home can have in elevating a film to new heights.