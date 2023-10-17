Duke Freshman Guard Jared McCain Goes Viral on TikTok

Jared McCain, a freshman guard at Duke University, has become a social media sensation with his popular TikTok videos. Despite starting with an ordinary video, which has now gained over 44,000 views, McCain’s TikTok account has grown to have 2 million followers and generated 113.4 million likes. His most-viewed clip, featuring a dance routine with his mom, has over 19 million views.

McCain’s journey to TikTok stardom began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he decided to start posting videos on the platform. As a talented dancer, McCain was inspired popular routines and decided to give them a try. Although it took about seven months to gain a significant following, McCain steadily grew his audience over time.

What sets McCain apart is that his TikTok fame came before his success in basketball. As a high-profile recruit, he was already well-known in hoops circles, but his social media presence added another layer to his personal brand. With his growing follower count, McCain has the potential to turn his TikTok account into a lucrative business, complete with partnership deals.

However, despite his online popularity, basketball remains McCain’s top priority. As a freshman at Duke, he has the opportunity to join a talented team that is ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25. McCain’s shooting skills, which the team lacked last season, make him a valuable addition to the roster. He has been praised for his consistent performance, work ethic, and positive attitude.

Although McCain’s TikTok success is impressive, he is focused on his basketball career and the opportunity to contribute to Duke’s success on the court.

