The Future of Yellowstone: Fan Theories and Speculations

Fans of the hit series Yellowstone are eagerly awaiting the return of the show, but there is still no news on when the second half of season 5 will air. While the writers’ strike has ended, Taylor Sheridan has yet to return to work on the series and filming cannot resume until the actors’ strike is resolved. In the meantime, fans are finding ways to pass the time and keep the Yellowstone spirit alive.

One option is to rewatch the show on CBS and compare it to its cable iteration. Another is to listen to the epic Yellowstone soundtrack and reminisce about the early days of the show. However, one popular pastime for fans is diving into Reddit threads in search of plot holes and fan theories.

A particular dark fan theory on Reddit has caught the attention of many viewers. With Kevin Costner’s future on Yellowstone uncertain due to a public contract dispute, some fans speculate that his character may meet an untimely end. But the focus of this theory lies with Beth and Rip, and it does not bode well for fans of the couple.

One Redditor started the conversation with a chilling prediction: “I think the series is going to end with Jamie killing Beth and Rip killing Jamie.” Other commenters chimed in with similar theories, expressing their belief that Rip will die and that Beth and Rip won’t have a happy ending. Some even raised the possibility of John being killed off as well, given Kevin Costner’s departure from the show.

While it’s safe to assume that the series will continue its tragic plotline until the end, the exact outcome remains uncertain. Fans can only speculate on the fates of their favorite characters until new episodes finally air.

