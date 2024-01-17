Stars Shine Bright at the Golden Globes with Healthy Hair

The red carpet at the Golden Globes was filled with stunning hair moments, with celebrities like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, and Riley Keough showing off their fabulous locks. The secret behind their healthy and luscious hair? Olaplex.

Celebrity colorist and Olaplex brand ambassador Jacob Schwartz revealed that he used Olaplex’s No.4 Shampoo, No.5 Conditioner, and No.6 Bond Smoother Treatment on Margot Robbie, giving her blonde locks a beautiful glow and gold tones. According to Schwartz, Olaplex protects against breakage and keeps the hair strong, making it a go-to product for maintaining the health of colored hair.

Tracey Cunningham, another renowned colorist, used Olaplex’s products on Jennifer Lopez, Riley Keough, Emma Stone, and Carey Mulligan. Cunningham used the No.3 Hair Perfector as an at-home treatment once a week and the No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment for added hair protection.

Interestingly, stars like Riley Keough also take care of their hair with Olaplex treatments at home. Cunningham praised Keough for her dedication to maintaining healthy hair and noted that her iconic grandfather, Elvis Presley, always dyed his hair dark.

Not only actresses, but musicians like Billie Eilish, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and model Delilah Belle Hamlin have also praised the power of Olaplex over the years.

With awards season just beginning, it’s safe to assume that we will continue to see Olaplex being used celebrities for maintaining their healthy and glamorous hair throughout the year.