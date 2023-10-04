Vintage Brooch Styling: How to Use Brooches to Elevate Your Outfits

Looking to add some vintage flair to your outfits? A popular TikTok user and fashion enthusiast, Esme Carpenter, has shared her tips on using vintage brooches as the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble. Brooches have become a must-have modern accessory, with a growing demand for them according to Refinery29. In fact, they were considered one of the most bankable trends of 2023, along with other items like pearl jewelry, tailored suits, and loafers. During the 2022 holiday season, brooches saw a significant increase in demand.

Carpenter provided 15 different ways to style thrifted brooches, starting with the simple yet elegant method of using a single gold statement brooch to pin a cardigan closed, allowing a hint of the top beneath to peek through. She also suggested using vintage earring studs of a similar style to your chosen brooch. These earring studs can be placed on pockets, adding some color and visual interest to your outfit without spending a fortune on coordinating accessories. They can even function as mock cuff links or replace buttons on garments.

For those who appreciate floral embellishments, Carpenter recommended pinning a larger gold flower brooch to the collar of a plain turtleneck for a touch of detail. She also demonstrated how brooches can be used on hats and sweatshirts to add visual interest and make them more unique.

However, Carpenter advised against using brooches or earrings on materials like leather and suede to avoid damaging them. Elasticity or a woven fabric is preferable to prevent poking holes through the material.

Carpenter’s styling video has gained significant attention, with many viewers expressing their newfound love for brooches and even planning to hunt for vintage brooches themselves. The versatility and charm of brooches have certainly captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

Sources:

– Refinery29

– TheRealReal’s 2023 luxury consignment report