3 Reasons Why You Should Watch Scarface on Netflix in October

Netflix has added the classic film Scarface to its library, and it has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the platform. Starring Al Pacino, Scarface tells the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who rises to power in the Miami drug trade. Here are three reasons why you should watch Scarface on Netflix this month.

Firstly, Al Pacino delivers one of his wildest performances in Scarface. He throws himself into the role of Tony Montana with an unhinged and over-the-top portrayal. Despite not being Cuban himself, Pacino maintains a Cuban accent throughout, and his iconic lines, such as “say hello to my little friend!” have become memeworthy. Watching Pacino’s mesmerizing performance as Montana is a truly unforgettable experience.

Secondly, Scarface introduced audiences to Michelle Pfeiffer in a breakout role. Initially against her casting, director Brian De Palma and Pacino were proven wrong as Pfeiffer shines in her portrayal of Elvira, the wife of Montana’s mentor. Despite having limited screen time, Pfeiffer makes every scene count and showcases her talent as a rising star. Her performance in Scarface is one of her most memorable.

Lastly, Scarface exemplifies the excess of the 1980s. The film is unapologetic in its portrayal of violence, crime, and drug abuse. It provides a glimpse into the life of a lead character with no redeeming qualities. Yet, the film’s inability to look away from Tony Montana’s self-destruction is captivating, particularly during the climactic sequence. Scarface’s impact on the crime genre and its enduring popularity is evident with the continued sale of merchandise and the popularity of its soundtrack.

In conclusion, Scarface on Netflix is a must-watch for its wild performances, breakout role for Michelle Pfeiffer, and its representation of the excessive 80s. Watch Scarface on Netflix for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

