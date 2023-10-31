Threads Software Limited Demands Meta’s Instagram to Stop Using the Name Threads

Threads Software Limited, a UK software company, has sent a strong message to Meta-owned Instagram, demanding that they cease using the name “Threads” for their social media app within the United Kingdom. The company, along with its legal team, has given Meta’s Instagram a 30-day ultimatum to comply, stating that if they fail to do so, Threads Software Limited will seek an injunction from the English Courts.

Threads Software Limited, the creator and proprietor of an intelligent message hub called Threads, explains that they originated and trademarked the name back in 2012 through their parent company, JPY Ltd. Since 2014, the service has been actively promoted on a global scale, cementing its brand presence in the messaging industry.

Referring to Meta’s actions, Threads Software Limited expressed their concerns in a blog post, highlighting the significant investment they have made over the past decade to establish their brand. It stated, “We did not want to potentially have to write-off this investment simply because Meta happened to like the name we had already coined for a messaging service.”

The company disclosed that Meta had attempted to acquire the domain name Threads.app but were consistently met with refusal. Despite this, Meta launched their own Threads app in July and subsequently removed Threads Software Limited from its Facebook platform.

Dr. John Yardley, the managing director of Threads Software, acknowledged the daunting nature of taking on a tech giant like Meta. He emphasized the company’s commitment to protecting their established brand, stating, “We want them to stop using the Threads name with immediate effect. If they do not, we will seek an injunction from the UK courts.”

FAQ:

Q: What is Threads Software Limited demanding from Meta’s Instagram?

A: Threads Software Limited is demanding that Meta’s Instagram stop using the name “Threads” for their social media app in the UK.

Q: What legal action will Threads Software Limited take if Meta’s Instagram does not comply?

A: If Meta’s Instagram fails to comply with the demand, Threads Software Limited will seek an injunction from the English Courts.

Q: When and whom was the name “Threads” trademarked?

A: The name “Threads” was trademarked in 2012 JPY Ltd, the parent company of Threads Software Limited.

Q: Has Threads Software Limited been removed from Meta’s Facebook platform?

A: Yes, Threads Software Limited was removed from Meta’s Facebook platform after Meta launched its own Threads app in July.

Q: Who is the managing director of Threads Software Limited?

A: The managing director of Threads Software Limited is Dr. John Yardley.