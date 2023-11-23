How to Hang Garland Without Damaging Walls: A Creative Christmas Decorating Hack

Decorating for the holidays is a joyous occasion, but it can also be a challenge. One of the biggest questions is when to start the festive transformation. While adding some Christmas ornaments to your tree or mantel is easy, hanging garland can be a bit more complicated. Until now, that is! TikTok has come to the rescue once again with a genius hack for hanging garland without damaging your walls.

Instead of using nails or a drill, all you need is a tension shower curtain rod. Yes, you heard that right! This unexpected tool is the secret to a hassle-free garland installation. In a popular TikTok video with over 13 million views, @thekwendyhome demonstrates how to use a shower curtain rod to hang garland. The results are impressive, as even heavy garlands like the Norfolk pine stay securely in place.

To try this hack yourself, simply wrap and drape your chosen garland around the shower curtain rod. For a fuller look, @thekwendyhome suggests using two garlands and fluffing them up. You can also add twinkle lights and accent ornaments for an extra magical touch. Don’t worry about the rod falling down; just raise it and tighten it, and you’re good to go!

This method is perfect for renters or anyone who doesn’t want to leave marks on their walls. Plus, it saves you from getting a crick in your neck or tired arms from decorating. With this clever trick, you can achieve a festive and inviting atmosphere in your home without any stress or damage.

So, why not give this innovative garland-hanging hack a try this holiday season? Your walls will thank you, and your home will be transformed into a winter wonderland in no time.

FAQ

Q: Is this garland-hanging hack suitable for all types of garlands?

A: Yes, you can use any type of garland with this method, including pre-lit garlands for an even easier option.

Q: Where can I find a tension shower curtain rod?

A: You can find tension shower curtain rods on websites like Amazon, which offers a variety of options in different lengths and metallic colors.

Q: Will the shower curtain rod hold heavy garlands?

A: Yes, according to the TikTok video, even heavy garlands like the Norfolk pine stay securely in place when hung using a tension shower curtain rod.