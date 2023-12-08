Serena Williams Spins Around on Mad Tea Party Ride at Disney World

In a recent visit to Disney World, tennis star Serena Williams took a dizzying ride on the Mad Tea Party attraction in Magic Kingdom. While spinning around on the teacups, Serena also answered interview questions, showcasing her remarkable skills both on and off the tennis court.

Disney World has always been a popular destination for celebrities, and Serena Williams is the latest to join the ranks of famous fans. While many celebrities have their favorite attractions at the park, Serena chose Fantasyland and specifically the Mad Tea Party ride for her thrilling experience.

The Disney Parks Twitter account shared a video of Serena on the ride, and it’s not recommended for those with motion sickness. Spinning around on the teacups while answering interview questions is a true test of multitasking skills.

This is not Serena’s first visit to Disney World, and it’s clear that she enjoys the magical experiences the park has to offer. It’s no secret that Disney World holds a special place in the hearts of many celebrities, and Serena is no exception.

While Serena’s choice of Fantasyland and her preference for Gaston over Ursula may raise some eyebrows, it’s ultimately her personal preference and part of what makes Disney World such a diverse and inclusive place. We can’t help but agree with her choices.

Whether it’s spotting a celebrity like Serena at Disney World or experiencing the park’s attractions ourselves, there’s always something new and exciting happening at the Happiest Place on Earth. We can’t wait to see who will be the next celebrity to take a spin on the Mad Tea Party ride.