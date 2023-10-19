BTS, the globally loved K-pop group, has been on hiatus as a group due to various members enlisting in the military. However, BTS fans, also known as ARMY, have been blessed with chart-topping solo music released the members. In addition, BTS has a dominant presence on social media, particularly Instagram.

Initially, all the members shared a collective official Instagram account that included work-related posts and stories. However, on December 6, 2021, each member opened their own individual Instagram accounts, causing a buzz among fans. But the question remains: which BTS member earns the most from an Instagram post?

According to Koreaboo, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, earns the most from an Instagram post. With a huge following of 61.8 million followers, V likely charges between $68,000 and $810,000 for a sponsored Instagram post. Following closely behind is Jimin, also known as Park Jimin, with 51.6 million followers. Jimin likely charges between $63,000 and $756,000 for an Instagram post.

In the third position is Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, with 48 million followers. Suga likely charges between $54,000 and $645,000 for an Instagram post. Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, comes in fourth with 46.9 million followers and charges between $51,000 and $614,000 per sponsored post. J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, takes the fifth spot with 47.9 million followers and charges between $37,000 and $449,000 for an Instagram post.

It is important to note that Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, is in the sixth position, but he deleted his Instagram account on February 28, 2023. However, it is estimated that he could have charged between $33,000 and $395,000 for an Instagram post. Lastly, the seventh spot goes to RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, with 44.8 million followers. RM likely charges around $16,000 or higher for an Instagram post.

These staggering numbers come as no surprise given BTS’s massive organic following, reach, and engagement on social media.

