New BTech Graduate Lands Lucrative Job at LinkedIn

A recent graduate from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una has secured a prestigious position at LinkedIn, earning an impressive salary package of Rs 60 lakh per annum as a software development engineer. Muskan Agrawal, who completed her Electronics and Communication Engineering degree, has quickly become a rising star in the tech industry.

Agrawal’s remarkable achievement highlights her talent and dedication in the field of coding. Last year, she claimed the title of “top woman coder” in India after outperforming more than 69,000 participants in the TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 coding competition. Her exceptional coding skills earned her a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Throughout her journey, Agrawal has actively engaged in open-source projects and sharpened her coding abilities. She contributed her expertise to the Girlscript Foundation and was selected as one of only 40 women to participate in LinkedIn’s mentorship program, where she received personalized guidance from industry professionals.

Agrawal’s LinkedIn bio reflects her enthusiasm for continuous learning and innovation in technology. She describes herself as someone who is constantly seeking to upgrade her skills and develop new methodologies to enhance existing technologies.

Her success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring coders and engineers, showcasing the significance of skills development and hands-on experience in a competitive tech landscape. By combining her educational background with her passion for coding, Agrawal has successfully secured a high-paying position and is making a significant impact in her field at an early stage in her career.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Muskan Agrawal’s salary at LinkedIn?

Muskan Agrawal earns an impressive salary package of Rs 60 lakh per annum as a software development engineer at LinkedIn.

What coding competition did Muskan Agrawal win?

Muskan Agrawal claimed the title of “top woman coder” in the country after winning the TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 coding competition.

What is Muskan Agrawal’s background in coding?

Muskan Agrawal has honed her coding skills over the years and has actively contributed to various open-source projects including her work with the Girlscript Foundation.

What is Muskan Agrawal’s role in LinkedIn’s mentorship program?

Muskan Agrawal was selected as one of the 40 women to participate in LinkedIn’s mentorship program, where she received one-on-one guidance from professionals in the company.