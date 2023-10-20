Parents Sue Snapchat After Son Dies from Tainted Drugs Bought on the Platform

Sam Chapman, a grieving father, is taking legal action against Snapchat after his son died from drugs purchased on the platform. Chapman and his wife, Laura Berman, are among dozens of parents who have filed lawsuits against Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., claiming that their children died from tainted drugs obtained through the app. Chapman’s son, Sammy, lost his life after ingesting a Xanax pill laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

According to Chapman, Snapchat failed to prevent drug dealers from reaching out to his son and offering him a “colourful drug menu.” The platform’s disappearing messages feature and other design elements allegedly facilitated the illegal sale of drugs to minors. The lawsuit argues that these features were intentionally employed Snap Inc. to increase revenue, making the drug market on Snapchat a foreseeable consequence.

Snap Inc. has responded to the lawsuit stating that they are working diligently to combat drug dealers and ensure the safety of their users. The company claims to deploy advanced technologies to proactively identify and remove dealers, collaborate with law enforcement agencies, and have a zero-tolerance policy towards infringers.

The lawsuit is part of a larger legal effort initiated the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVC), representing 65 parents who have lost their children to drug-related incidents on Snapchat. The ultimate goal of this legal action is to hold Snapchat accountable for the harm caused and to force the company to prioritize user safety over profits.

Snap Inc. has moved to dismiss the lawsuits under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which typically protects online platforms from liability for the actions of their users. A judge will now decide whether to proceed with the lawsuit or grant Snap Inc.’s motion to dismiss.

Despite their devastating loss, Chapman and Berman are determined to raise awareness about the dangers of social media and protect other families from experiencing similar tragedies. They have started a Facebook group for grieving parents, are working on a documentary, and are actively lobbying politicians. They urge parents to monitor and limit their children’s social media use to prevent them from falling victim to the availability of drugs on platforms like Snapchat.

