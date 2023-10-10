Friends Fans Spot More Blunders: Stand-Ins and Continuity Errors

It has been almost twenty years since the popular sitcom Friends aired its final episode, but dedicated fans are still discovering new mistakes and continuity errors in the show. One recent blunder that caught viewers’ attention appeared in the Season 8 episode “The One with Rachel’s Date.”

During this particular episode, Monica and Phoebe are shown having a conversation on the iconic Central Perk couch. However, as the camera pans to Phoebe, viewers can clearly see Courteney Cox’s stand-in in the shot, which was a glaring oversight. Stand-in actors are commonly used when the main stars are not available on set to deliver lines and maintain eye contact with the other actors. These stand-ins are typically edited out of the final cut. However, due to the shift in aspect ratio from the original 4:3 to the wide-screen 16:9 format on streaming platforms, the stand-in became visible to fans.

This is not the only instance of a stand-in mishap in Friends. In the Season 9 episode “The One with the Mugging,” a stand-in actor can be seen in a scene with Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel, wearing a different outfit than the leading star. These errors, although minor, have become a topic of discussion among Friends enthusiasts.

Fans have been quick to notice other continuity errors as well. For example, in Season 1, there is a mistake involving Joey Tribbiani that supposedly ruins his character. Additionally, a blunder related to Rachel’s sailing history in Season 7 also gained attention on Reddit.

While these mistakes may not detract from the overall enjoyment of the show, they serve as a reminder of the behind-the-scenes complexities involved in television production and how streaming platforms have provided a new perspective for fans to spot these subtle flaws.

