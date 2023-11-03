Outrage Over Bengaluru Apartment’s Controversial Pet Fee

Amidst growing concerns, a Bengaluru apartment complex has faced considerable backlash from both pet owners and animal rights activists for implementing a pet maintenance fee of ₹10,000 per pet. Ittina Mahavir, located in the Electronic City area, recently circulated a notice to pet parents residing within the complex, requesting a refundable deposit for every animal kept in the premises.

The rule has sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing that the fee is exorbitant and unfair. Online platforms have been inundated with comments, expressing astonishment at the high price tag attached to pet ownership. One commenter humorously remarked, “Are they financing a secret space program with this fee?” Another sarcastically suggested that only elite pets would be allowed within the premises due to the steep charge.

However, the apartment complex justified the fee stating that the deposited amount would be utilized for maintaining pet-related infrastructure and catering to expenses associated with victims of pet bites. They specified that the deadline for depositing the fee was set for November 15. Failure to comply would result in a fine of ₹100 per day, starting from November 16.

Despite the complex’s justifications, an official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) labeled the collection of such a fee “illegal.” The BBMP’s animal husbandry wing stressed that no Resident Welfare Association (RWA) had the authority to charge a maintenance fee specifically for pets. They highlighted that both government and BBMP-affiliated hospitals provided free treatment for dog bite victims and compensation of ₹2000. Therefore, the imposition of the pet maintenance fee a private entity raised significant concerns.

As the controversy continues to brew, it remains to be seen whether the apartment complex will revaluate its decision in light of the backlash. The incident also sheds light on the ongoing discussions surrounding pet ownership rights and the need for clear regulations to ensure the welfare of both animals and their owners.

FAQs

1. What is the purpose of the pet maintenance fee in the apartment complex?

The collected fee is intended to cover expenses related to maintaining pet-related amenities within the apartment complex and providing assistance to victims of pet bites.

2. Is the imposition of the pet maintenance fee legal?

According to an official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the charge is deemed illegal as no Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has the authority to levy a maintenance fee specifically for pets.

3. Will the government or BBMP-affiliated hospitals treat dog bite victims for free?

Yes, both government hospitals and BBMP-affiliated hospitals provide free treatment for victims of dog bites and offer compensation of ₹2000. Private entities charging fees for the same services raise concerns over duplicated expenses for residents.