A new restaurant has opened in Long Island City, offering diners a chance to experience the distinctiveness of Bangladeshi cuisine. Hello! Bangladesh, located just west of the N and W elevated tracks, showcases over two dozen stunning dishes on a steam table, presenting a culinary experience that reveals the highlights of the nation’s cuisine.

Owned Tozammel Tanzil and his mother Shahara Khan, who have operated other Bangladeshi restaurants in Queens, Hello! Bangladesh greets customers with a striking green and orange sign and a warm interior. Shelves are filled with hot snacks like samosas and keema kebabs, while two banks of steam tables offer an array of delectable dishes.

As customers enter the restaurant, sunlight streams in through the picture windows, creating a lively atmosphere. The steam table is manned attentive employees, assembling food combinations on square ceramic platters. Tanzil himself takes the time to greet guests and engage in discussions about the unique flavors of Bangladeshi cooking.

One standout ingredient in Bangladeshi cuisine is mustard oil, known for its bright yellow color and pungent flavor. It offers a mild burning sensation that sets it apart from other spices. Bhortas, coarse-textured vegetable purees that are meant to be enjoyed alongside main dishes, feature mustard oil prominently. Hello! Bangladesh offers a variety of bhortas, including eggplant, broad beans, yellow split peas, and potatoes.

While customers have the option to fill their plates from the steam table, individual dishes can also be ordered with accompaniments of rice, biryani, or tehari. Tehari is a Bangladeshi rice dish made with kalijeera rice, tossed with beef and flavored with turmeric and mustard oil. Another popular dish is the beef kala bhuna, a concentrated braise of beef chunks served with a plate of pulao rice. The meat is incredibly tender and infused with the rich flavors of masala, ginger, and garlic.

Hello! Bangladesh not only offers a unique dining experience but also provides a glimpse into the flavors and traditions of Bangladeshi cuisine. With its diverse range of dishes and warm atmosphere, the restaurant is a must-visit for those seeking a taste of Bangladesh in Long Island City.