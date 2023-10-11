Olay’s Retinol Night Cream: TikTok’s Newest Skincare Obsession

Olay’s Regenerist Retinol Night Cream has quickly become a must-have item for skincare enthusiasts everywhere. Thanks to its affordable price tag and impressive results, it has taken TikTok storm. But what exactly is retinol, and why has it become such a popular ingredient in skincare?

Retinol is derived from Vitamin A and is known for its anti-aging benefits. It is often found in serums and moisturizers and works to improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and even out pigmentation. The Olay Retinol Cream has gained popularity on TikTok and is currently on sale on Amazon Prime Day, with a massive 62% discount. Originally priced at £38, it is now available for just £14.40 for Prime members.

This night cream is enriched with retinol and Vitamin B3, allowing it to penetrate up to 10 layers deep into the skin’s surface. Its rich formula hydrates the skin and leaves it feeling soft and radiant. The alcohol-free moisturizer is designed to be applied at night when the skin is most receptive to skincare products.

But the Olay range doesn’t stop at the Retinol Cream. The Regenerist Retinol Serum is also on sale during Prime Day, with a 69% discount. Priced at just £11.85, this serum works in conjunction with your moisturizer to provide the same anti-aging effects as the cream.

Users on TikTok and Amazon have provided mostly positive reviews of Olay’s retinol products. Many have noticed significant improvements in their skin’s texture and have made it a staple in their skincare routines. Some even stock up on the products whenever they go on sale.

If you’re looking to try out Olay’s Retinol Night Cream or Serum, now is the perfect time. The Amazon Prime Day sale won’t last forever, so take advantage of the massive discounts while you can. Your skin will thank you.

