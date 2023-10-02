Anne Hathaway’s Forgotten Film Scene Goes Viral on TikTok

A surprising movie scene featuring Anne Hathaway is making rounds on TikTok, leaving many users shocked that they had never heard of the film before. In the clip, Hathaway’s character, Ali, is seen at her high school locker, recounting her arrest and subsequent night in jail to her friends. The scene takes an unexpected turn when Ali encounters three individuals attempting to portray gang members, played Mike Vogel, Channing Tatum, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The scene in question is from Hathaway’s 2005 film, Havoc, which features an impressive A-list cast, including Tatum, Gordon-Levitt, Bijou Phillips, Shiri Appleby, and Josh Peck. The movie follows a group of young teenagers who venture into East Los Angeles to immerse themselves in the “gangsta” lifestyle.

Although TikTok users couldn’t help but poke fun at the inconsistent accents of the high school characters, the majority expressed astonishment at the existence of Havoc. Many were perplexed as to how Hathaway, Tatum, Appleby, and Gordon-Levitt could all be part of the same universe. Others humorously compared the scene to a deleted scene from The Princess Diaries, Hathaway’s more well-known film.

However, there is a reason why Hathaway’s devoted fans were unaware of this movie. Havoc didn’t have a theatrical release in the United States and went straight to DVD. Despite receiving a limited release internationally, it only earned $300,000 at the box office. Critics also panned the film, resulting in a low 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even worse 36% audience score.

Currently, Havoc isn’t available for streaming on any platform. However, interested viewers can rent it digitally on platforms such as YouTube, Apple TV, and Google TV for $2.99. Whether this price is worth it for this hidden gem or considered too expensive for a potential trainwreck is subjective.

Source: Bustle