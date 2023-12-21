Netflix Reveals Top Anime Series: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Baki Take the Lead

In a recent data drop, Netflix has unveiled the most popular anime series on its platform. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Baki are dominating the charts and captivating audiences worldwide.

Despite the fierce competition, one anime series has stolen the spotlight. Vinland Saga Season 1 has claimed the throne with a staggering 49.3 million hours viewed, solidifying its place as a global favorite on Netflix.

While Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Baki continue to dominate the charts for worldwide availability, Demon Slayer takes the lead among anime not available worldwide. The Unwavering Resolve Arc of Demon Slayer boasts a whopping 95.8 million hours viewed, making it a force to be reckoned with. Following closely behind are Record of Ragnarok Season 2 and The Seven Deadly Sins franchise.

Netflix has also seen incredible success with several franchise juggernauts. Attack on Titan has accumulated a total of 59.4 million hours viewed across the franchise, with Season 1 standing out at 23.3 million hours. One Piece has garnered a colossal 260.7 million total hours viewed, showcasing its enduring popularity. Pokémon holds its own with an impressive 260.7 million hours viewed, proving that the franchise’s appeal is as strong as ever.

Other high performers on Netflix include Slam Dunk with 23.9 million hours viewed, Sailor Moon with 7.7 million hours viewed (with Sailor Moon Eternal available worldwide), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure with a total of 64.7 million hours viewed across the franchise, and My Hero Academia with 45.1 million hours viewed across the franchise.

Netflix’s anime power moves in 2023 have not gone unnoticed. The streaming platform introduced original anime such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, and Pluto. Furthermore, live-action adaptations of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho were hits among viewers. Looking ahead to 2024, Netflix promises even more exciting content with shows like Delicious in Dungeon, Beasters: Final Season, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and many others.

With Demon Slayer’s upcoming fourth season and a new movie, it is poised to continue its reign as one of the most popular anime series on Netflix in 2024.