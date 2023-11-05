A team of scientists has recently made an exciting discovery in North Dakota, uncovering a new species of mosasaur, a massive sea-dwelling creature that coexisted with the dinosaurs. The newfound species has been named Jormungandr walhallaensis, drawing inspiration from the colossal sea serpent of Norse mythology.

Mosasaurs are an ancient lineage of marine reptiles that thrived in the Earth’s waters nearly 100 million years ago, eventually going extinct around the same time as the dinosaurs. These enormous creatures resembled giant lizards and could reach lengths of up to 60 feet. They were equipped with powerful flippers, allowing them to navigate the oceans with ease.

The remarkable discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis was detailed in a scientific study published in the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History. The researchers stumbled across a fossilized skull and jaw in North Dakota in 2015, which possessed distinct and puzzling features. A thorough analysis of the specimen confirmed that it represented an entirely new species and genus of mosasaur, filling a gap in our understanding of this ancient reptile.

While some debate persists among experts regarding its classification, the importance of this finding cannot be understated. The discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis provides invaluable data that will contribute to our evolving knowledge of mosasaur evolution.

The researchers estimate that Jormungandr walhallaensis measured between 18 to 24 feet in length. Its teeth indicate a diet of fish and other small creatures, suggesting it roamed the Western Interior Seaway, a body of water that divided North America during the late Cretaceous Period.

Evidence of tooth marks on some of the animal’s vertebrae hints at past encounters with predators, potentially other mosasaurs. Unfortunately, the missing skeleton found the scientists suggests that Jormungandr walhallaensis may have fallen victim to another creature, possibly meeting its demise through predation.

Lead author Amelia Zietlow hopes that this discovery will spark renewed interest in mosasaurs. Despite the significant number of mosasaur fossils housed in museums throughout North America, only a small fraction has been thoroughly studied and included in scientific research.

As research continues, new insights into the lives, behaviors, and evolutionary history of these magnificent sea creatures are likely to unfold, aided the remarkable contribution of Jormungandr walhallaensis to the scientific literature.

