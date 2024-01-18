Top Analyst Picks: Benzinga Reveals Wall Street’s Most Accurate Stock Predictors

Despite a slight dip in U.S. stocks on Friday, the S&P 500 continues its impressive winning streak, marking the best performance since 2004. With Wall Street analysts constantly making new stock predictions, it can be challenging for investors to determine whose opinion to trust. However, recent research data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai suggests that the analyst insights provided Benzinga Pro can serve as effective trading indicators.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API offers a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated directly from major sell-side banks. This partnership ensures that Benzinga readers and subscribers receive reliable and valuable information three hours before the opening of the U.S. equity market.

One useful feature for traders is the ability to sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings according to accuracy. By analyzing the most recent stock picks from the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, traders can gain useful insights for potential investments.

Scott Devitt from Wedbush emerges as one of the top analysts with an impressive accuracy rate of 82%. Devitt currently maintains an Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and has raised the price target from $350 to $420, anticipating a 19% increase in the stock. Meta Platforms plans to launch a fact-checking program ahead of significant elections in the U.S. and India.

John Freeman from Raymond James is another reliable analyst, boasting an accuracy rate of 80%. Freeman maintains a Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips (COP) and has adjusted the price target from $146 to $140, predicting a 21% upside in the stock. ConocoPhillips recently revealed plans to move forward with the development of the Willow project in Alaska.

Mizuho’s John Roberts, also with an accuracy rate of 80%, maintains a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). Roberts has increased the price target from $96 to $105, projecting a 14% upside in the stock. Crown Holdings reported in-line earnings for its third quarter.

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt, with a rating accuracy of 77%, reiterated a Buy rating on Rambus Inc. (RMBS) with a price target of $85. Cassidy expects the stock to surge approximately 25%. Rambus recently announced the availability of its advanced Gen4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD).

Lastly, Daniel Ives from Wedbush, also with a rating accuracy of 77%, maintains an Outperform rating on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Ives has increased the price target from $425 to $450, envisioning a 20% upside in the stock. Microsoft introduced its AI-driven standalone Copilot app exclusively for Android users.

By considering the insights of these top analysts, investors can make informed decisions in the ever-changing stock market landscape.